PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46. PaySign has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,584 shares of company stock worth $326,827. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in PaySign by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PaySign by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PaySign by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PaySign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

