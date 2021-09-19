Pendle Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.11 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and $1.25 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00119980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00174447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.07 or 0.07078989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.33 or 0.99934414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00859620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.