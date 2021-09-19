PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 31,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,200 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

