Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Peony has a market cap of $6.55 million and $22,487.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00050510 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 27,087,044 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.