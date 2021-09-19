People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 3,806 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,419,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,595. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

