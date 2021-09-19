People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,775,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

