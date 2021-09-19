People s United Financial Inc. Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,685,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,092,274. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,346,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,355. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

