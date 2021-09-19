People s United Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Ingredion worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after buying an additional 217,125 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,713,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

INGR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. 1,185,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

