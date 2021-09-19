People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

