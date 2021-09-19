People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,086 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

