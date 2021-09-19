People s United Financial Inc. Sells 7,402 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

