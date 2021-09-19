People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.77. 8,369,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $184.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.