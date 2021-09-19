Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ PSHG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.07. 8,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,506. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSHG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

