Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0540 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $10,512.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,590,292 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

