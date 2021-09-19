Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.19.

NYSE:PSX opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

