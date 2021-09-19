Pickle Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.26 or 0.00023702 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00128415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048656 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,709,684 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,664 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.