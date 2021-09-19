Pillar (PLR) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $168,519.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.