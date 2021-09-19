Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in August

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,146,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 9,246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 347.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PANHF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

