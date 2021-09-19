Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.