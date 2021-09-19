Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 947,092 shares of company stock worth $65,260,116. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

