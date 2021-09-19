Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 52.6% in August

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

