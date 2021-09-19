Piper Sandler Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $57.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

