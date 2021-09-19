Piper Sandler Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IBEX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

