Piper Sandler Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IBEX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
