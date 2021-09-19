PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

PMVP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

PMVP stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,400 shares of company stock worth $12,266,297 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

