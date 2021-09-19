PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

