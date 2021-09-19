PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 639 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

