PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lydall by 31.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the second quarter valued at about $50,573,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.33 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

