PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4,315.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

