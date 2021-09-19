PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV opened at $77.33 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

