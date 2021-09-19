Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $147.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.07.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.