PONO Capital Corp’s (NASDAQ:PONOU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

PONO Capital’s (NASDAQ:PONOU) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 20th. PONO Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PONOU opened at $10.10 on Friday. PONO Capital has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PONO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PONO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.