Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.43 or 0.00019889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $25.68 million and $3.06 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00072004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00120691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00176840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.74 or 0.07013792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,377.41 or 0.99916092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00848262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,722,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

