Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 26.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.