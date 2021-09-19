Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI opened at $107.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

