Presearch (PRE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.96 or 0.00373710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

