Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Five Below stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.87. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.