Primecap Management Co. CA Has $12.94 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

