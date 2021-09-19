Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.25% of Vonage worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

VG stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

