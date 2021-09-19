Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of JAMF opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288,305 shares of company stock valued at $344,213,215 in the last ninety days.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

