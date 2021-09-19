Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.30 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

