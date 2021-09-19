Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,327,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,113 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nokia were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NOK opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

