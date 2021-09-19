Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $54,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 313,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,992.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 611,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

