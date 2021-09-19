Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $52,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $497.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.76 and a 52-week high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

