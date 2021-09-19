Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $57,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.