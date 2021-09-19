Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $48,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.