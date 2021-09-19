Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,962 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $49,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $281.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

