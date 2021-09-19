Propy Achieves Market Cap of $64.84 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $64.84 million and approximately $296,755.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00129023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.