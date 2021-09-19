Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,081 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,421. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.