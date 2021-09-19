Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Shares of PKW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,806. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $95.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

