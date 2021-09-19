Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $329,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

